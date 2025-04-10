Expert Outlook: Principal Financial Group Through The Eyes Of 12 Analysts

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 5 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 2 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 2 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Principal Financial Group, presenting an average target of $83.67, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. Marking an increase of 0.7%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $83.09.

The perception of Principal Financial Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Elyse Greenspan |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Underweight | $68.00|$74.00 | |Bob Huang |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Underweight | $65.00|$77.00 | |John Nadel |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $93.00|$87.00 | |John Barnidge |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $95.00|$93.00 | |Elyse Greenspan |Wells Fargo |Raises |Underweight | $74.00|$69.00 | |Ryan Krueger |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Market Perform | $92.00|$90.00 | |John Barnidge |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $93.00|$90.00 | |Alex Scott |Barclays |Raises |Underweight | $80.00|$77.00 | |Jack Matten |BMO Capital |Announces |Market Perform | $93.00|- | |Scott Heleniak |RBC Capital |Maintains |Sector Perform | $91.00|$91.00 | |Scott Heleniak |RBC Capital |Maintains |Sector Perform | $91.00|$91.00 | |Elyse Greenspan |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Underweight | $69.00|$75.00 |

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Principal Financial Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Principal Financial Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Principal Financial Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Inc is a financial services provider. It offers various financial products and services including retirement, asset management, and workplace benefits and protection solutions to individuals and institutional clients. The company, along with its subsidiaries, operates in the following reportable segments; Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection. Maximum revenue is generated from the Retirement and Income Solutions segment which provides workplace savings and retirement solutions, banking, trust and custodial services, individual variable annuities (including RILAs), pension risk transfer, and investment services to businesses, their employees, and other individuals.

Financial Insights: Principal Financial Group

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Principal Financial Group's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 76.6% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Principal Financial Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 19.05%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Principal Financial Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.11% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Principal Financial Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.28% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, Principal Financial Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

