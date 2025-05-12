Expert Outlook: Permian Resources Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Permian Resources (NYSE:PR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $18.0, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. A decline of 4.15% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Permian Resources is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $16.00 $14.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $19.00 $20.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $16.00 $18.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Lowers Buy $17.00 $19.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $19.00 $21.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $18.00 $21.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $20.00 $21.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $20.00 $17.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Lowers Buy $17.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Permian Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Permian Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Permian Resources compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Permian Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Permian Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Permian Resources's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Permian Resources: A Closer Look

Permian Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on generating outsized returns to stakeholders through the responsible acquisition, optimization and development of oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets. The Company's assets and operations are concentrated in the core of the Permian Basin, and its properties consist of large, contiguous acreage blocks located in West Texas and New Mexico.

Permian Resources's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Permian Resources showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.74% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Permian Resources's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Permian Resources's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.95% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, Permian Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

