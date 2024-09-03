Expert Outlook: PBF Energy Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $51.25, a high estimate of $66.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. A 10.68% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $57.38.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive PBF Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $51.00 $52.00 Manav Gupta UBS Lowers Neutral $44.00 $57.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $45.00 $56.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $53.00 $58.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $50.00 $57.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $54.00 $58.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $47.00 $54.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $66.00 $67.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to PBF Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PBF Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of PBF Energy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know PBF Energy Better

PBF Energy Inc is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. The company owns refineries in Delaware, Ohio, New Jersey, California, and Louisiana. The Company operates in two reportable business segments: Refining and Logistics. The Company's oil refineries are all engaged in the refining of crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products and are aggregated into the Refining segment. PBFX operates logistics assets such as crude oil and refined products terminals, pipelines and storage facilities. The Logistics segment consists solely of PBFX's operations.

Breaking Down PBF Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining PBF Energy's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.6% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PBF Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.75%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PBF Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: PBF Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.33, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

