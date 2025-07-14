Expert Outlook: Paymentus Holdings Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Paymentus Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $36.17, accompanied by a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $34.00. Observing a 18.2% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $30.60.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Paymentus Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Davis Raymond James Announces Outperform $37.00 - David Koning Baird Raises Outperform $40.00 $36.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $30.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $34.00 $28.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Neutral $35.00 $29.00 David Koning Baird Raises Outperform $36.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Paymentus Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Paymentus Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Paymentus Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Paymentus Holdings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Paymentus Holdings analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Paymentus Holdings

Paymentus Holdings Inc provides electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication and self-service revenue management to billers and financial institutions through a Software-as-a-Service, (SaaS), secure, omni-channel technology platform. The platform integrates into a biller's core financial and operating systems to provide flexible and secure access to payment processing of credit cards, debit cards, eChecks and digital wallets across a number of channels including online, mobile, IVR, call center, chatbot and voice-based assistants. The Company generates revenue from payment transaction fees processed through the Company's platform. The fees are generated as a percentage of transaction value or a specified fee per transaction.

A Deep Dive into Paymentus Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Paymentus Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 48.88% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Paymentus Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.02%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Paymentus Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Paymentus Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.37%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Paymentus Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

