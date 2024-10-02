Expert Outlook: Paychex Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Paychex and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $132.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $145.00 and a low estimate of $126.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.57% from the previous average price target of $121.20.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Paychex among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $133.00 $122.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Raises Neutral $145.00 $125.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $132.00 $118.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Hold $126.00 $121.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Underweight $128.00 $120.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Paychex. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Paychex compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Paychex's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Paychex's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Paychex analyst ratings.

Get to Know Paychex Better

Paychex is a leading provider of payroll, human capital management, and insurance solutions servicing small and midsize clients primarily in the United States. The company, established in 1979, services over 745,000 clients and pays over 1 in 12 U.S. private-sector workers. Alongside its traditional payroll services, Paychex offers HCM solutions such as benefits administration and time and attendance software, as well as human resources outsourcing and insurance agency services.

A Deep Dive into Paychex's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Paychex's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 May, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.33%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Paychex's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 29.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Paychex's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.07%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Paychex's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.25% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Paychex's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.23, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PAYX

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 B of A Securities Upgrades Underperform Neutral Jan 2022 Cowen & Co. Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Dec 2021 Stifel Maintains Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for PAYX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.