Expert Outlook: NVIDIA Through The Eyes Of 17 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 17 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $188.35, a high estimate of $220.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.74% increase from the previous average price target of $185.12.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of NVIDIA by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $168.00 $175.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $135.00 $135.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $200.00 $200.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $190.00 $190.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $205.00 $204.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $162.00 $152.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $200.00 $190.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $160.00 $160.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $152.00 $166.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Strong Buy $220.00 $170.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $200.00 $200.00 Blayne Curtis Barclays Raises Overweight $175.00 $160.00 Frank Lee HSBC Lowers Buy $185.00 $195.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $190.00 $190.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NVIDIA. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NVIDIA compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of NVIDIA's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into NVIDIA's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NVIDIA analyst ratings.

Delving into NVIDIA's Background

Nvidia Corp is an upfront developer of graphics processing unit and a full-stack computing infrastructure company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. Traditionally, GPU were used to enhanvce experience,now Nvidia offers AI GPUs, and also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. The company is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads. such as AI, model training and inference, data analytics, scientific computing, and 3D graphics, with vertical-specific optimizations to address industries ranging from healthcare and telecom to automotive and manufacturing.

NVIDIA: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, NVIDIA showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 77.94% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NVIDIA's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 56.17%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): NVIDIA's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 30.42%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 21.28%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: NVIDIA's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NVDA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Goldman Sachs Reinstates Neutral Feb 2022 Summit Insights Group Downgrades Buy Hold Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.