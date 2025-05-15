Expert Outlook: Microsoft Through The Eyes Of 32 Analysts

In the last three months, 32 analysts have published ratings on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 19 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 15 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $494.16, a high estimate of $595.00, and a low estimate of $430.00. Observing a 0.91% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $489.68.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Microsoft is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $540.00 $480.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Raises Outperform $520.00 $511.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $485.00 $470.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $550.00 $475.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $500.00 $450.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $525.00 $500.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $482.00 $472.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $500.00 $475.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $512.00 $502.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $500.00 $470.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $494.00 $430.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $515.00 $500.00 Derrick Wood TD Securities Raises Buy $490.00 $475.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $515.00 $475.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $500.00 $435.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $475.00 $465.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $475.00 $435.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $450.00 $500.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $435.00 $520.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $430.00 $475.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $470.00 $490.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Buy $480.00 $510.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Buy $480.00 $510.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $500.00 $515.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $475.00 $550.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $475.00 $500.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $500.00 $550.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $595.00 $550.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $550.00 $550.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $470.00 - Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $450.00 $425.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Buy $475.00 $515.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Microsoft. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Microsoft. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Microsoft compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Microsoft compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Microsoft's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Microsoft's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Microsoft analyst ratings.

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Unraveling the Financial Story of Microsoft

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Microsoft's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.27%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Microsoft's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 36.86% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Microsoft's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.27%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Microsoft's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.71%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.19.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

