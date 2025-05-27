Expert Outlook: Mastercard Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Mastercard (NYSE:MA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Mastercard, revealing an average target of $623.67, a high estimate of $655.00, and a low estimate of $550.00. This current average has decreased by 3.01% from the previous average price target of $643.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Mastercard's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Trevor Williams Jefferies Raises Buy $655.00 $630.00 Andrew Schmidt Citigroup Raises Buy $652.00 $650.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Lowers Buy $640.00 $660.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $635.00 $630.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Lowers Outperform $610.00 $645.00 Adam Frisch Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $550.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Mastercard. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Mastercard compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Mastercard's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Mastercard's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Mastercard analyst ratings.

Get to Know Mastercard Better

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to $10 trillion in volume during 2024. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Breaking Down Mastercard's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Mastercard's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.21%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Mastercard's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 45.24%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mastercard's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 49.86%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mastercard's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.79% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Mastercard's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.82. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

