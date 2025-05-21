Expert Outlook: Manhattan Associates Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $198.6, along with a high estimate of $225.00 and a low estimate of $170.00. A decline of 17.11% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The standing of Manhattan Associates among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $225.00 $200.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $212.00 $197.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $190.00 $180.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $200.00 $195.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $195.00 $270.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Buy $185.00 $285.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Lowers Hold $170.00 $275.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Lowers Outperform $225.00 $282.00 George Kurosawa Citigroup Lowers Neutral $184.00 $244.00 Quinton Gabrielli Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $200.00 $268.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Manhattan Associates. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Manhattan Associates compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Manhattan Associates's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Manhattan Associates's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates provides software that helps users manage their supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel operations. Customers are generally retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and logistics providers. The company was founded in 1990 and serves more than 1,200 customers around the world.

Manhattan Associates's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Manhattan Associates's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.24% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Manhattan Associates's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.01%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Manhattan Associates's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 19.32%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.19.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

