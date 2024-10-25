Expert Outlook: Labcorp Holdings Through The Eyes Of 12 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Labcorp Holdings (NYSE:LH), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $258.83, a high estimate of $289.00, and a low estimate of $230.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.42% from the previous average price target of $250.27.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Labcorp Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $289.00 $282.00 Jack Meehan Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $234.00 $249.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $235.00 - Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $240.00 $250.00 Brian Tanquilut Jefferies Raises Buy $265.00 $245.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $282.00 $278.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Raises Buy $260.00 $240.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $230.00 $220.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Buy $270.00 $260.00 Stephanie Davis Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $249.00 $213.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $277.00 $261.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $275.00 $255.00

About Labcorp Holdings

Laboratory Corp. of America is one of the nation's two largest independent clinical laboratories, with roughly 20% of the independent lab market. The company operates approximately 2,000 patient-service centers, offering a broad range of 5,000 clinical lab tests, ranging from routine blood and urine screens to complex oncology and genomic testing.

Labcorp Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Labcorp Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.17%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Labcorp Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.37%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Labcorp Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.57% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.75.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

