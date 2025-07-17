Expert Outlook: Kinder Morgan Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $29.29, with a high estimate of $34.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.53% increase from the previous average price target of $28.29.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Kinder Morgan by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $34.00 $33.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $32.00 $31.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $27.00 $26.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Hold $28.00 $27.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $30.00 $29.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $28.00 $27.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $26.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Kinder Morgan. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Kinder Morgan's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Kinder Morgan's Background

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest midstream energy firms in the US, with an interest in or an operator on more than 80,000 miles of gas, refined products, and carbon dioxide pipelines. The company also owns one of the largest portfolios of gas and refined products storage and terminals. Most of Kinder Morgan's cash flows stem from fee-based contracts for handling, moving, and storing fossil fuel products.

Kinder Morgan: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Kinder Morgan's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.39%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Kinder Morgan's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.81%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kinder Morgan's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.33%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kinder Morgan's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.99%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Kinder Morgan's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

