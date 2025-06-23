Expert Outlook: Jefferies Financial Gr Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Jefferies Financial Gr (NYSE:JEF) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Jefferies Financial Gr, presenting an average target of $58.25, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. This current average has decreased by 7.54% from the previous average price target of $63.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Jefferies Financial Gr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $41.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $62.00 $55.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $41.00 $75.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $75.00 $81.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Jefferies Financial Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Jefferies Financial Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jefferies Financial Gr compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jefferies Financial Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Jefferies Financial Gr's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Jefferies Financial Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Jefferies Financial Gr analyst ratings.

Discovering Jefferies Financial Gr: A Closer Look

Jefferies is a full-service investment banking and capital markets firm that was founded in 1962. After nearly 30 years of focusing on institutional trading services, it entered the investment banking industry in the early 1990s, which ultimately grew into the core business. In 2013, Jefferies merged with Leucadia, a manufacturing-focused holding company. Since merging, Jefferies became the bedrock of the business as the bulk of the legacy portfolio was sold off and the parent company was renamed to match the subsidiary. Within the investment banking landscape, Jefferies predominately serves the North American middle market and has captured considerable market share over the past decade.

Jefferies Financial Gr: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Jefferies Financial Gr's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 28 February, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.1%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Jefferies Financial Gr's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.26%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jefferies Financial Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Jefferies Financial Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.31, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for JEF

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for JEF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.