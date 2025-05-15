Expert Outlook: Jefferies Financial Gr Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Gr (NYSE:JEF) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $64.75, along with a high estimate of $81.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. Experiencing a 14.52% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $75.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Jefferies Financial Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $62.00 $55.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $41.00 $75.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $75.00 $81.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $81.00 $92.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jefferies Financial Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jefferies Financial Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Jefferies Financial Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Jefferies Financial Gr's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Jefferies Financial Gr Better

Jefferies Financial Group Inc is a full-service investment banking and capital markets firm. It has two reportable segments; Investment Banking and Capital Markets which is also the majority revenue generating segment, includes securities, commodities, corporate lending, futures and foreign exchange capital markets activities and its investment banking business, which provides underwriting and financial advisory services to clients across different sectors. The Asset Management reportable business segment provides alternative investment management services to investors in the U.S. and overseas and generates investment income from capital invested in and managed by it or its affiliated asset managers. Operates geographically in America, Europe and Middle East, Asia Pasific.

Key Indicators: Jefferies Financial Gr's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Jefferies Financial Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 28 February, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.1%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.17%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jefferies Financial Gr's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.26%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jefferies Financial Gr's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Jefferies Financial Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.31.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

