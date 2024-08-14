Expert Outlook: Intapp Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $48.5, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. Highlighting a 2.51% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $49.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Intapp is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Buy $50.00 $49.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Lowers Buy $48.00 $52.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $46.00 $46.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Buy $50.00 $52.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Intapp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Intapp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Intapp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Intapp's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Intapp analyst ratings.

About Intapp

Intapp Inc is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry. It empowers private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms with the technology they need to meet rapidly changing client, investor, and regulatory requirements. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States and also has a presence in United Kingdom and the Rest of the world.

Financial Insights: Intapp

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Intapp displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Intapp's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -6.23%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intapp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -1.82%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intapp's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.03%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Intapp's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for INTA

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Nov 2021 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for INTA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.