Expert Outlook: Hamilton Lane Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Hamilton Lane, revealing an average target of $168.5, a high estimate of $194.00, and a low estimate of $139.00. This current average has decreased by 6.98% from the previous average price target of $181.14.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Hamilton Lane's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $168.00 $158.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $169.00 $163.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $163.00 $194.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $158.00 $167.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $139.00 - Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $167.00 $215.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $194.00 $189.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $190.00 $182.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hamilton Lane. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hamilton Lane compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Hamilton Lane's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Hamilton Lane's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Inc is a private market investment solutions provider in the United States. It works with its clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments, and it helps them access a set of such investment opportunities around the world. The company offers a range of investment solutions across a range of private markets, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, growth equity, venture capital and impact. The company generate revenues mainly from management and advisory fees.

Hamilton Lane: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Hamilton Lane showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.22% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hamilton Lane's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 36.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hamilton Lane's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.38% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hamilton Lane's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.93%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Hamilton Lane's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.45.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

