Expert Outlook: Flex Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Flex, revealing an average target of $53.67, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 16.67% increase from the previous average price target of $46.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Flex is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $60.00 $44.00 Ruplu Bhattacharya B of A Securities Raises Buy $58.00 $50.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $60.00 $50.00 Ruplu Bhattacharya B of A Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $48.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $44.00 $35.00 George Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $50.00 $49.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Flex. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Flex compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Flex's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Flex

Flex Ltd is a contract manufacturing company providing comprehensive electronics design, manufacturing, and product management services to electronics and technology companies. The company's operating segments include Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). Flex Agility Solutions segment includes markets such as Communications, Enterprise and Cloud; Lifestyle; and Consumer Devices. Flex Reliability Solutions segment includes markets such as Automotive, Health Solutions, and Industrial.

Flex's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Flex showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.71% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Flex's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.47%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Flex's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.44%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Flex's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.21% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Flex's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.83. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

