Expert Outlook: DexCom Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $98.38, a high estimate of $106.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $98.00, the current average has increased by 0.39%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of DexCom's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Newitter Truist Securities Announces Buy $102.00 - Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $104.00 - Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $102.00 $82.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $93.00 $90.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $106.00 $103.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $90.00 $100.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Outperform $105.00 $115.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Announces Outperform $85.00 -

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of DexCom compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of DexCom's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of DexCom's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DexCom analyst ratings.

About DexCom

Dexcom designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients. CGM systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process, and the company is evolving its CGM systems to provide integration with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem for automatic insulin delivery.

DexCom: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: DexCom's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.49%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: DexCom's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.17%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DexCom's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.82%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): DexCom's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.59%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: DexCom's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.14. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

