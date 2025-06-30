Expert Outlook: CVS Health Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CVS Health, presenting an average target of $79.0, a high estimate of $84.00, and a low estimate of $71.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.97% increase from the previous average price target of $72.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive CVS Health. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Tanquilut Jefferies Raises Buy $80.00 $74.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $79.00 $82.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $84.00 $82.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $84.00 $76.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $81.00 $74.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Neutral $71.00 $67.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $82.00 $73.00 Michael Ha Baird Raises Neutral $71.00 $51.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $82.00 $76.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Outperform $76.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CVS Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CVS Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CVS Health compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CVS Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for CVS Health's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of CVS Health's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CVS Health analyst ratings.

Get to Know CVS Health Better

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the US. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 27 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all existing business lines.

CVS Health: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CVS Health's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.96% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CVS Health's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.88%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CVS Health's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: CVS Health's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.06. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CVS

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CVS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.