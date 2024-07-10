Expert Outlook: Colgate-Palmolive Through The Eyes Of 12 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $98.08, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $84.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.5% increase from the previous average price target of $92.09.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Colgate-Palmolive by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Spillane B of A Securities Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $97.00 $92.00 Kevin Grundy Exane BNP Paribas Announces Outperform $109.00 - Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $103.00 $101.00 Chris Graja Argus Research Raises Buy $107.00 $97.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $84.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $92.00 $90.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Buy $95.00 $94.00 Bryan Spillane B of A Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $95.00 $88.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Raises Buy $100.00 $95.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $84.00 $82.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Colgate-Palmolive. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Colgate-Palmolive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Colgate-Palmolive's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Colgate-Palmolive's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Colgate-Palmolive analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Colgate-Palmolive

Since its founding in 1806, Colgate-Palmolive has grown to become a leading player in the household and personal care arena. In addition to its namesake oral care line, the firm manufactures shampoos, shower gels, deodorants, and homecare products that are sold in over 200 countries. International sales account for about 70% of its total business, including approximately 45% from emerging regions. It also owns specialty pet food maker Hill's, which primarily sells its products through veterinarians and specialty pet retailers.

Key Indicators: Colgate-Palmolive's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Colgate-Palmolive's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.18%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Colgate-Palmolive's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.48% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Colgate-Palmolive's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 162.81%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Colgate-Palmolive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.14%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78, Colgate-Palmolive faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CL

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Bernstein Upgrades Underperform Market Perform Jan 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for CL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.