Expert Outlook: CNX Resources Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 5 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 3 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CNX Resources, presenting an average target of $30.86, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This current average has increased by 3.45% from the previous average price target of $29.83.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of CNX Resources by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $22.00 $23.00 Gabe Daoud TD Cowen Announces Hold $27.00 - Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Underperform $34.00 $38.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Underperform $38.00 $33.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $23.00 $20.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $35.00 $34.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Raises Underweight $37.00 $31.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CNX Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of CNX Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for CNX Resources's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into CNX Resources's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CNX Resources analyst ratings.

Discovering CNX Resources: A Closer Look

CNX Resources Corp is an independent low carbon intensity natural gas and midstream company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company's operating segment include Shale and Coalbed Methane. It generates maximum revenue from the Shale segment. It also has other segment that includes nominal shallow oil and gas production.

Financial Insights: CNX Resources

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CNX Resources displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 25.15%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CNX Resources's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -34.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CNX Resources's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): CNX Resources's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.7%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CNX Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.56.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CNX

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 JP Morgan Downgrades Overweight Neutral Oct 2021 Raymond James Downgrades Outperform Underperform Aug 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CNX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.