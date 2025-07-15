Expert Outlook: Citigroup Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Citigroup (NYSE:C) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Citigroup and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $92.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $103.00 and a low estimate of $77.00. Marking an increase of 7.5%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $85.89.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Citigroup. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Erika Najarian UBS Maintains Neutral $89.00 $89.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $93.00 $84.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $103.00 $94.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $96.00 $85.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $77.00 $76.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $89.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $94.00 $90.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $94.00 $91.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Citigroup. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Citigroup's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Citigroup analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Citigroup's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Citigroup's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.83%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Citigroup's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.36%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Citigroup's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.95%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.15%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Citigroup's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.78, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

