Expert Outlook: Cisco Systems Through The Eyes Of 12 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 5 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cisco Systems and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $69.42, accompanied by a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.39% increase from the previous average price target of $65.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Cisco Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Samik Chatterjee |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $70.00|$73.00 | |Atif Malik |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $68.00|$73.00 | |James Fish |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $60.00|$72.00 | |Atif Malik |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $73.00|$71.00 | |Atif Malik |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $71.00|$68.00 | |Mike Genovese |Rosenblatt |Raises |Buy | $80.00|$66.00 | |Michael Ng |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Neutral | $63.00|$56.00 | |Samik Chatterjee |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $73.00|$69.00 | |James Fish |Piper Sandler |Raises |Neutral | $72.00|$57.00 | |Aaron Rakers |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $72.00|$60.00 | |David Vogt |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $70.00|$62.00 | |Tim Long |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $61.00|$56.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cisco Systems. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cisco Systems. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cisco Systems compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cisco Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Cisco Systems's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Cisco Systems's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cisco Systems analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Understanding the Numbers: Cisco Systems's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cisco Systems's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.38% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cisco Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 17.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cisco Systems's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.98%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cisco Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.68, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CSCO

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CSCO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.