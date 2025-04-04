Expert Outlook: Charles Schwab Through The Eyes Of 15 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 15 analysts have shared their insights on Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 4 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $90.6, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average has increased by 3.82% from the previous average price target of $87.27.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Charles Schwab by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Smith Truist Securities Lowers Buy $85.00 $91.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $102.00 $85.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $94.00 $94.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $91.00 $90.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $91.00 $84.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $95.00 $90.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $86.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $105.00 $98.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $85.00 $80.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $96.00 $95.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $93.00 $89.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $89.00 $90.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Lowers Neutral $80.00 $85.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $93.00 $87.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $70.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Capture valuable insights into Charles Schwab's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Charles Schwab analyst ratings.

Delving into Charles Schwab's Background

Charles Schwab operates in brokerage, wealth management, banking, and asset management. It runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices and a well-established online investing website, and it has mobile trading capabilities. It also operates a bank and a proprietary asset-management business and offers services to independent investment advisors. Schwab is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $10 trillion of client assets at the end of 2024. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

Charles Schwab: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Charles Schwab displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Charles Schwab's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 32.22%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.45%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Charles Schwab's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, Charles Schwab adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

