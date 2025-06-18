Expert Outlook: Cava Group Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $113.5, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.97% lower than the prior average price target of $123.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Cava Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris O'Cull Stifel Lowers Buy $125.00 $175.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Raises Buy $121.00 $112.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Neutral $115.00 $114.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Outperform $115.00 $105.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Maintains Buy $120.00 $120.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Neutral $112.00 $125.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $90.00 $104.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Lowers Buy $120.00 $130.00 David Tarantino Baird Lowers Outperform $105.00 $125.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Announces Buy $112.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cava Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Cava Group compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Cava Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Cava Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cava Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates all of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

Cava Group's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cava Group's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 28.12% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Cava Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.75%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cava Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cava Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.14%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.57.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

