Expert Outlook: Brinker International Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $169.6, a high estimate of $215.00, and a low estimate of $149.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $168.90, the current average has increased by 0.41%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Brinker International among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Katherine Griffin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $186.00 $185.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $165.00 $150.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $166.00 $155.00 John Glass Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $149.00 $144.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Neutral $180.00 $160.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Raises Buy $215.00 $200.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $150.00 $165.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $155.00 $165.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $165.00 $190.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $165.00 $175.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Brinker International. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Brinker International. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Brinker International compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Brinker International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Brinker International's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Brinker International's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Brinker International analyst ratings.

Discovering Brinker International: A Closer Look

Brinker International Inc operates casual dining restaurants under the brand's Chili Grill and Bar (Chili's) and Maggiano's Little Italy (Maggiano's). Chili's falls in the Bar and Grill category of casual dining. Its menu features Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex favorites including signature items such as slow-smoked baby back ribs, craft burgers, fajitas, and bottomless chips and salsa paired with tableside guacamole. Maggiano's is an Italian restaurant brand with a full lunch and dinner menu offering chef-prepared, such as appetizers, chicken, seafood, veal and prime steaks, and desserts. The company generates maximum revenue from Chili's segment.

Brinker International: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Brinker International showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 27.21% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Brinker International's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.36%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brinker International's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 61.0%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Brinker International's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 6.64. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EAT

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Neutral Neutral Jul 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Jul 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for EAT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.