Expert Outlook: Booz Allen Hamilton Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $119.2, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $94.00. This current average has decreased by 7.6% from the previous average price target of $129.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Booz Allen Hamilton among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Siegmann Stifel Announces Hold $112.00 - Noah Poponak Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $94.00 $108.00 David Strauss Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $120.00 $140.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $135.00 $148.00 Gavin Parsons UBS Raises Neutral $135.00 $120.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Booz Allen Hamilton. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Booz Allen Hamilton. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Booz Allen Hamilton compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Booz Allen Hamilton compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Booz Allen Hamilton's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Booz Allen Hamilton's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Booz Allen Hamilton analyst ratings.

Delving into Booz Allen Hamilton's Background

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp provides technology solutions in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and related fields. The company serves U.S. federal government agencies, commercial clients, and select international customers. It also provides technologies to evolve defense missions and delivers solutions to warfighters in the digital battlespace.

Understanding the Numbers: Booz Allen Hamilton's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Booz Allen Hamilton's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.33% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 17.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Booz Allen Hamilton's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.71%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, Booz Allen Hamilton faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BAH

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 William Blair Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Jun 2025 Stifel Reinstates Hold May 2025 Goldman Sachs Downgrades Neutral Sell

View More Analyst Ratings for BAH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.