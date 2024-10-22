Expert Outlook: BeiGene Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $252.75, a high estimate of $288.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. Marking an increase of 14.37%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $221.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive BeiGene. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $235.00 $200.00 Reni Benjamin JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $288.00 - Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $200.00 $194.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $288.00 $269.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BeiGene. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of BeiGene compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for BeiGene's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into BeiGene's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BeiGene analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About BeiGene

Founded in 2010 in Beijing and having listed on the Hong Kong exchange in 2018, BeiGene is a commercial-stage biotechnology company with global sales. It focuses on oncology therapeutics and differentiates itself from other companies with a contract research organization-free, or CRO-free strategy. BeiGene runs global clinical trials with its own team. As of 2023, its core drug is Brukinsa, a small molecule drug for various blood cancers that makes up more than 50% of BeiGene's revenue.

BeiGene's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, BeiGene showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 56.09% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -12.96%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BeiGene's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): BeiGene's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: BeiGene's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.32, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BGNE

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BGNE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.