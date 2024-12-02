Expert Outlook: AvidXchange Holdings Through The Eyes Of 13 Analysts

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 7 1 3 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 1 1 5 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $10.04, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $9.42, the current average has increased by 6.58%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of AvidXchange Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $10.00 $9.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $13.00 $11.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $11.00 $10.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $9.00 $7.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Neutral $10.50 $10.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $10.00 $9.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $10.00 $9.00 Dominick Gabriele Compass Point Raises Buy $15.00 $8.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $10.00 $9.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $9.00 $10.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $8.00 $12.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $7.00 $9.00 Dominick Gabriele Compass Point Announces Neutral $8.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AvidXchange Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AvidXchange Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Get to Know AvidXchange Holdings Better

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of AP automation software and payment solutions for middle-market businesses and their suppliers. It generates the majority of its sales from Payment revenue followed by Software revenue and Services revenue. The company generates revenue in the United States.

AvidXchange Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: AvidXchange Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.28%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: AvidXchange Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.59%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.59%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): AvidXchange Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: AvidXchange Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.12, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

