Expert Outlook: Alkami Technology Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $35.4, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. Highlighting a 16.21% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $42.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Alkami Technology is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $40.00 $54.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $30.00 $35.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $40.00 - Adam Hotchkiss Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $32.00 $39.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $35.00 $41.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Alkami Technology. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Alkami Technology compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Alkami Technology's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Alkami Technology's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Alkami Technology Better

Alkami Technology Inc is a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider. The company's solution, the Alkami Digital Banking Platform, allows FIs to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues and meaningfully improve operational efficiency, all with the support of a proprietary, true cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Key Indicators: Alkami Technology's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Alkami Technology's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 25.62%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -8.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alkami Technology's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.2%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alkami Technology's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.78%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, Alkami Technology adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

