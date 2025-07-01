Expert Outlook: 3M Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for 3M (NYSE:MMM), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $150.38, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $146.38, the current average has increased by 2.73%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of 3M among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $170.00 $150.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $160.00 $141.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $167.00 $140.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Underperform $100.00 $98.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $164.00 $160.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $142.00 $152.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $160.00 $165.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $140.00 $165.00

Key Insights:

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of 3M's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into 3M's Background

3M, a multinational conglomerate founded in 1902, sells tens of thousands of products ranging from sponges to respirators. The firm is well known for its extensive research and development capabilities, and it is a pioneer in inventing new use cases for its proprietary technologies. 3M is organized across three business segments: safety and industrial (representing around 44% of revenue), transportation and electronics (36%), and consumer (20%). The firm recently spun off its healthcare business, now known as Solventum. Nearly half of 3M's revenue comes from outside the Americas.

Breaking Down 3M's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: 3M's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.03%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: 3M's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.74%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 26.87%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): 3M's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.8%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: 3M's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 3.15.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

