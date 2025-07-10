Experience.com Partners with Locafy Limited to Enhance Digital Marketing Solutions in APAC Region

Experience.com partners with Locafy to enhance digital marketing solutions in the APAC region, focusing on reputation and visibility.

Experience.com has announced a partnership with Locafy Limited, an innovator in location-based digital marketing, to enhance customer experience and online visibility in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Locafy will resell Experience.com’s review management platform, combining their technologies to create an all-in-one solution aimed at service-based professionals and tradespeople. This partnership aims to improve online presence, build trust through verified customer reviews, and streamline digital marketing efforts. Experience.com's CEO, Scott Harris, emphasized the collaboration's goal of expanding reputation management capabilities, while Locafy's CEO, Gavin Burnett, highlighted their commitment to empowering small businesses with innovative tools. The partnership underscores both companies’ shared vision of transforming local digital marketing through automation and AI.

Potential Positives

Experience.com has formed a strategic partnership with Locafy Limited, enhancing its presence in the lucrative Asia-Pacific region.

The collaboration combines Advanced review management and AI-driven local search optimization technologies, creating a comprehensive platform that benefits individual professionals and tradespeople.

Locafy's extensive database of over 1.2 million businesses in Australia positions Experience.com to accelerate its solution adoption in the region.

This partnership promotes innovation in local digital marketing through automation and AI, aligning with both companies' vision of transforming the digital landscape for small businesses.

Potential Negatives

Despite announcing a partnership, the release does not provide specific details on how this collaboration will improve Experience.com's market position or sales in the competitive digital marketing landscape.

The press release lacks financial projections or metrics related to the expected impact of the partnership, which could leave investors uncertain about potential growth outcomes.

There is no mention of any potential risks or challenges associated with the partnership, which may lead to questions about the company's transparency and preparedness for execution.

FAQ

What is the new partnership between Experience.com and Locafy about?

The partnership aims to resell Experience.com’s review management platform across the Asia-Pacific region, enhancing local marketing solutions.

How will the partnership benefit small businesses?

The collaboration enables small businesses to improve their online presence, enhance customer trust, and drive engagement through AI-driven tools.

What technologies are combined in this partnership?

The partnership merges Locafy’s local search optimization and landing page automation with Experience.com’s reputation management software.

Who are the target audiences for the joint platform?

The initial focus is on service-based professionals and tradespeople looking to increase referrals and enhance digital trust signals.

What are Locafy’s key offerings in the partnership?

Locafy enhances local search rankings and automates the creation of AI-optimized landing pages, aiding businesses in online visibility.

$LCFY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $LCFY stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MORGAN STANLEY added 5,800 shares (+48.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,158

UBS GROUP AG removed 2 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9

WEST PACES ADVISORS INC. added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

SBI SECURITIES CO., LTD. added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

SAN FRANCISCO, CA AND PERTH, AUSTRALIA, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Experience.com,



a global leader in customer experience, reputation management, and online visibility, today announced the appointment of



Locafy Limited (Nasdaq: LCFY)



, a recognized innovator in location-based digital marketing, as its newest partner in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.





Under the partnership agreement, Locafy will resell Experience.com’s advanced review management platform across APAC markets. The collaboration merges two highly complementary technologies—Locafy’s AI-driven local search optimization and landing page automation with Experience.com’s industry-leading online presence and reputation management software.





The combined solution delivers an all-in-one platform that helps individual professionals and tradespeople elevate their online presence, strengthen trust with verified customer reviews, and drive meaningful consumer engagement—streamlining digital marketing into a single, unified experience.





“Locafy’s technology is built to help professionals get discovered online—faster and more frequently,” said Scott Harris, CEO of Experience.com. “By partnering with Locafy, we’re extending our reputation and search visibility management capabilities to a broader APAC audience as part of a comprehensive local marketing solution. Together, we’re enabling businesses to grow their digital footprint, build trust, and convert more leads.”





Locafy’s platform automates the creation of AI-optimized landing pages, manages local business listings, and enhances local search rankings through its patented Local Boost technology. With a database of over 1.2 million businesses in Australia alone, Locafy is uniquely positioned to accelerate the adoption of Experience.com’s solutions throughout the region.





“Our focus is on building smart, scalable tools that empower small businesses and professionals to thrive in the digital economy,” said Gavin Burnett, CEO of Locafy. “By integrating Experience.com’s powerful platform with our local search technology, we’re delivering a first-of-its-kind product that combines visibility, credibility, and customer engagement—driven by automation and AI.”





The APAC rollout will initially focus on service-based professionals and tradespeople aiming to increase inbound referrals, boost their online brand, and improve conversions through enhanced digital trust signals.





This strategic partnership underscores both companies shared vision: to transform local digital marketing through innovation, automation, and AI-powered performance.







About Experience.com







A leader in the 2024 J.D. Power rankings, Experience.com caters to a wide-ranging target market, including both local professionals and multi-location brands seeking to fortify their online reputation through the power of AI and customer feedback.





Our platform is designed to help businesses & professionals boost their experience excellence, harness the insights from customer feedback, and establish unwavering trust among their audience. We empower them to not only maintain an exceptional online reputation but also to leverage it as a tool for acquiring new business.





Our versatile solutions resonate with businesses of all sizes, offering the means to excel in Customer Experience (CX), Employee Engagement (EX), and Reputation Management across various industries. Our Search Rank Platform also allows professionals and organizations to take control of their entire online presence from one platform, and climb the search ranks with our tailored tools.







About Locafy







Locafy (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) is a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) company specializing in local search engine marketing. Founded in 2009, Locafy aims to revolutionize the US$700 billion SEO sector by helping businesses improve visibility and search relevance in proximity-based searches. Its fast, easy, and automated platform is trusted by brands worldwide. Learn more at



www.locafy.com



.







Investor Relations Contact







Matt Glover





Gateway Group, Inc.





(949) 574-3860







LCFY@gateway-grp.com









