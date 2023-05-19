Experian Plc - ADR (EXPGY) Declares $0.38 Dividend

Experian Plc - ADR said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.38 per share ($0.76 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on July 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $34.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.17%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Experian Plc - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPGY is 0.47%, a decrease of 5.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.42% to 8,630K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.78% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Experian Plc - ADR is 44.86. The forecasts range from a low of 31.85 to a high of $68.88. The average price target represents an increase of 28.78% from its latest reported closing price of 34.84.

The projected annual revenue for Experian Plc - ADR is 7,094MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCGRRX - Growth Account Class R1 holds 1,882K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,099K shares, representing a decrease of 11.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPGY by 1.90% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 1,629K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,572K shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPGY by 0.61% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 1,152K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,167K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPGY by 6.95% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,127K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,128K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPGY by 13.00% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 553K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 627K shares, representing a decrease of 13.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPGY by 5.47% over the last quarter.

