Experian FY26 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Experian (EXPN.L) reported fiscal 2026 profit before tax of $1.95 billion, up 26% from last year. Basic EPS, in cents, was 164.5 compared to 127.6. Benchmark EBIT from ongoing activities was $2.41 billion compared to $2.10 billion. Benchmark EPS, in cents, was 179.8 compared to 156.9.

For the year ended 31 March 2026, revenue was $8.45 billion, an increase of 12% from last year. Revenue from ongoing activities was $8.43 billion, with organic growth of 8%.

For fiscal 2027, the Group expects to deliver another year of double-digit Benchmark EPS growth, underpinned by total revenue growth of 8-11%, organic growth of 6-8%, and margin expansion at the higher end of Medium-Term Framework.

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