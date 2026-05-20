Markets

Experian FY26 Profit Rises

May 20, 2026 — 02:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Experian (EXPN.L) reported fiscal 2026 profit before tax of $1.95 billion, up 26% from last year. Basic EPS, in cents, was 164.5 compared to 127.6. Benchmark EBIT from ongoing activities was $2.41 billion compared to $2.10 billion. Benchmark EPS, in cents, was 179.8 compared to 156.9.

For the year ended 31 March 2026, revenue was $8.45 billion, an increase of 12% from last year. Revenue from ongoing activities was $8.43 billion, with organic growth of 8%.

For fiscal 2027, the Group expects to deliver another year of double-digit Benchmark EPS growth, underpinned by total revenue growth of 8-11%, organic growth of 6-8%, and margin expansion at the higher end of Medium-Term Framework.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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