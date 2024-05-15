Experian FY Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Experian plc (EXPN.L) reported fiscal year profit before tax of $1.55 billion compared to $1.17 billion, prior year. Earnings per share, in US cents, was 130.2 compared to 83.6. Total Benchmark EBIT was $1.93 billion, up 7%. Benchmark earnings per share, in US cents, was 144.2 compared to 134.1.

For the year ended 31 March 2024, revenue was $7.10 billion compared to $6.62 billion, previous year. Revenue from ongoing activities was $7.06 billion compared to $6.55 billion, last year. Total revenue growth from ongoing activities was 8% at actual exchange rates and 7% at constant exchange rates. Organic revenue growth was 6%, for the period.

For fiscal 2025, the Group expects organic revenue growth in the range of 6-8%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.