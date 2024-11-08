Expensify price target raised to $3.25 from $2.50 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities raised the firm’s price target on Expensify (EXFY) to $3.25 from $2.50 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares after “mostly better than expected” Q3 earnings. The firm continues to recommend Expensify at these levels.
