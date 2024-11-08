Expensify price target raised to $3 from $2 at Lake Street

Lake Street raised the firm’s price target on Expensify (EXFY) to $3 from $2 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. With the company doing an “excellent job” of managing its cost structure, and with the Expensify Card adding a new revenue stream, the firm expects the company’s cash generating ability to improve in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

