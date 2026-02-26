Expensify, Inc. Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Expensify, Inc. (EXFY) announced Loss for its fourth quarter of -$7.12 million

The company's earnings totaled -$7.12 million, or -$0.08 per share. This compares with -$1.31 million, or -$0.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.9% to $35.20 million from $37.00 million last year.

Expensify, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

