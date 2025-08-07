Key Points Expensify reported a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.02, compared to an expected profit of $0.02, missing analyst forecasts for Q2 2025.

Revenue (GAAP) reached $35.8 million, below the $36.5 million consensus but up 7% from the prior year for Q2 2025.

Paid members declined 5%, and margins compressed sharply, but free cash flow (non-GAAP) improved to $6.3 million compared to the same period last year in Q2 2025.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY), a leading provider of cloud-based expense management tools for small and medium-sized businesses, released its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, on August 7, 2025. The earnings release highlighted significant challenges, with revenue (GAAP) coming in at $35.8 million—falling short of analyst expectations of $36.5 million for Q2 2025. Non-GAAP earnings per share recorded a loss of $0.02, missing forecasts for a $0.02 profit in Q2 2025. Despite these setbacks, the company reported a year-over-year GAAP revenue increase and positive free cash flow. However, declines in paid members, widening net losses (GAAP), and negative adjusted EBITDA signaled persistent pressure on user growth and profitability.

Metric Q2 2025(Three Months Ended June 30, 2025) Q2 2025 Analyst Estimate Q2 2024(Three Months Ended June 30, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) (-0.02) 0.02 0.06 (133.3%) Revenue $35.8 million $36.5 million $33.3 million 7.5% Adjusted EBITDA $(1.4) million $10.2 million N/A Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $6.3 million $5.7 million 10.5%

About Expensify: Business Model and Strategic Focus

Expensify offers software-as-a-service solutions designed to help businesses automate expense management, receipt tracking, and related payments. Its primary audience is small and medium-sized businesses, or SMBs, which are often underserved by traditional financial software tools. The company enables users to manage expenses from anywhere by integrating with accounting systems, travel booking platforms, and banking partners.

The business emphasizes simplicity, viral adoption, and quick onboarding. Its strategy centers on product-led growth, with features tailored to drive organic user expansion. Product integration, internationalization—including support for ten languages—and a focus on non-subscription revenues like the Expensify Card are key elements. Recent priorities include introducing artificial intelligence-powered tools and expanding reach through brand initiatives such as its Formula 1 movie partnership.

Quarter Highlights: Financial and Operational Developments

Expensify’s GAAP revenue increased 7% year-over-year. However, this growth missed consensus, coming in about 1.8% below analyst estimates. The number of paid members fell 5% year over year to 652,000, highlighting ongoing challenges in retaining or attracting users. Net loss widened significantly, reaching $8.8 million under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), compared to a $2.8 million loss a year prior. Non-GAAP earnings per share was a $0.02 loss. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure of operational profitability that adds back interest, taxes, depreciation, and non-cash expenses, also declined sharply—turning negative by $1.4 million versus a $10.2 million positive result in Q2 2024.

These profit declines were driven in part by a surge in sales and marketing expenses, which climbed to $14.3 million from $3.1 million (GAAP, Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024). Gross margin (GAAP), which measures revenue after direct costs, declined in both dollars and percentage terms, dropping from 56.9% in Q2 2024 to 51.9% of revenue. While general and administrative spending increased slightly and research and development expenses declined, the sales and marketing ramp resulted in total operating expenses rising 55% compared to the year-ago period (Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024, GAAP).

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)—a metric representing the cash generated after operating and capital expenses—was $6.3 million. Cash and equivalents ended the period at $60.5 million, as of June 30, 2025, strengthening the company’s balance sheet. Expensify also completed $3.0 million in share buybacks, repurchasing 1.29 million shares.

The Expensify Card expanded to 18 additional countries, and new integrations increased the number of supported banks by over 10,000, especially in new international regions. Multicurrency billing and ten-language support were rolled out, broadening focus beyond the company’s traditional U.S. customer base. Expensify Travel, its travel booking tool, also saw a 44% increase in bookings, although dollar revenues for this segment weren’t provided.

Outlook and What to Watch

Looking ahead, Expensify raised its free cash flow (non-GAAP) outlook for FY2025 to a range of $19.0 million to $23.0 million, up from the previous $17.0 million to $21.0 million range. Quarterly guidance for stock-based compensation, a non-cash expense tied to share-based pay, ranges from $5.2 million to $7.9 million in Q3 2025, with the upper end of the range declining in subsequent quarters through Q2 2026. Management did not provide explicit revenue or earnings guidance for the coming quarters.

Important areas to watch include paid member trends, gross margin movement, and whether new international and product launches begin to offset user churn. NASDAQ:EXFY does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Expensify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

