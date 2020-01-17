Markets
EXPD

Expeditors Q4 Earnings To Be Below Consensus Estimates; Shares Plunges

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) said its preliminary fourth quarter operating income is expected to be in a range of $177 million to $183 million. Earnings per share to shareholders is projected to range between $0.78 and $0.81. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.94. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"We recognize that our revenue and earnings will be below prior-year results and analyst consensus estimates," said Jeffrey Musser, CEO.

Expeditors expects to report fourth quarter results on February 18, 2020.

Shares of Expeditors International were down 7% in pre-market trade on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EXPD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular