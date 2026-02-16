Expeditors International (EXPD) Moves 4.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Expeditors International (EXPD) shares soared 4.2% in the last trading session to close at $146.5. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 14.2% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of the transportation company rose on optimism surrounding its upcoming fourth-quarter 2025 earnings report (scheduled to be out on Feb. 24). Cost cuts are likely to have aided the bottom-line performance. The stock rebounded nicely on Feb 13 from the sell-off on Feb 12 due to AI-related concerns.

This logistics services provider is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -13.1%. Revenues are expected to be $2.8 billion, down 5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Expeditors International, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on EXPD going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Expeditors International is a member of the Zacks Transportation - Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Kuehne & Nagel International Ag (KHNGY), finished the last trading session 2.9% higher at $43.99. KHNGY has returned -7.4% over the past month.

Kuehne & Nagel International's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.4. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -29.8%. Kuehne & Nagel International currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

