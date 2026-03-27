Expedia's B2B Expansion Accelerates: A Scalable Growth Lever Ahead?

Expedia Group’s EXPE B2B expansion is increasingly emerging as a key growth driver, reinforcing its transition toward a more scalable, platform-led travel model. In the fourth quarter of 2025, B2B gross bookings and revenues jumped 24% year over year, significantly outpacing B2C growth of 5% and reflecting robust partner-driven demand. Growth was driven by solid performance across regions, higher engagement from existing partners and an increasing number of active travel agents, underscoring the strength and expanding reach of Expedia’s partner ecosystem.



A major contributor to this momentum is Expedia’s API-driven infrastructure, particularly “Rapid API,” which enables seamless partner integration and scalable distribution. By extending its capabilities beyond direct consumer channels, the company is evolving into a platform provider rather than a traditional online travel agency. Importantly, this model enhances efficiency, as partner-driven bookings typically carry lower customer acquisition costs and offer attractive scalability.



Expedia is also strengthening its B2B value proposition through new offerings, including insurance products and its planned expansion into travel activities via the Tiqets acquisition. Importantly, management continues to prioritize investments in this segment, indicating confidence in its long-term growth potential, even if it puts some pressure on near-term margins.



Expedia’s fast-growing B2B segment, backed by strong partnerships, expanding products and scalable technology, is shaping up as a key driver of future revenue growth and a core part of its platform-based strategy. The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects revenues to grow 7.79% year over year in 2026, reinforcing the positive momentum of its B2B business.

How Expedia Measures Up Against Key Rivals

Booking Holdings BKNG and Sabre Corporation SABR support travel businesses with booking systems and B2B solutions, positioning them as key rivals to EXPE.



Booking Holdings remains a strong rival to Expedia with its scaled platform connecting travelers and partners. It benefits from strong direct traffic, its Genius loyalty program and a large global supply base. BKNG is also advancing its Connected Trip strategy and investing in AI and payments, boosting engagement and efficiency. With growing flights and B2B momentum, Booking Holdings continues to compete closely with Expedia’s platform-led expansion.



Sabre competes with Expedia as a key B2B technology provider powering booking systems and travel distribution. It benefits from its global GDS, deep airline and hotel integrations, and strong data capabilities. SABR is also advancing AI tools and partnerships to support next-generation travel commerce. With growing payments and distribution solutions, Sabre remains an important backend competitor to Expedia’s expanding platform and B2B strategy.

EXPE’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Year to date, Expedia stock is down 17.9%, underperforming the broader Consumer Discretionary sector, which has dropped 9%.

EXPE’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EXPE stock is trading at a discount compared to the industry average, with a forward price-to-earnings of 11.76X, lower than the industry average of 15.23X. EXPE has a Value Score of A.

EXPE’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPE’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $19.05 per share, down by 10 cents over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 20.11% increase year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Expedia stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sabre Corporation (SABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.