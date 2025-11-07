Expedia Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, FY25 Guidance Raised

Expedia Group EXPE reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $7.57 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.99%. The figure increased 23.5% year over year.



Revenues of $4.41 billion rose 8.7% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.61%.



B2B revenues increased 18.2% year over year to $1.39 billion. B2C increased 3.7% year over year to $2.88 billion.



Advertising revenues jumped 16% year over year.

Expedia Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Expedia Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Expedia Group, Inc. Quote

EXPE’s Gross Bookings Rise Y/Y

Total gross bookings were $30.73 billion, which increased 12% year over year, including a 1-point benefit from foreign exchange. B2C gross bookings grew 7% and B2B gross bookings rose 26% year over year, delivering the 17th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth.



Lodging gross bookings grew 13% year over year to $22.71 billion, with hotel bookings climbing 15%, driven by resilience at B2B and Expedia.



Strength in booked room nights, which rose 11% from the year-ago quarter to 108.2 million, reflecting the strongest U.S. growth in over three years and sequential acceleration across all major regions and core brands.

EXPE’s Operating Details

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.45 billion in the reported quarter, up 15.9% year over year, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.8%, which expanded 210 basis points (bps).



Direct sales and marketing expenses were $1.98 billion, representing 44.8% of revenues, up 6.5% year over year.



Overhead expenses were $620 million, representing 14.1% of revenues, up 3% year over year.



Adjusted EBIT increased 27.1% year over year to $1.13 billion. Adjusted EBIT margin improved 370 bps year over year to 25.7%.

EXPE’s Balance Sheet

As of Sept. 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $6.17 billion, down from $6.67 billion as of June 30, 2025.



Long-term debt was $4.468 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, compared with $4.466 billion as of June 30, 2025. The gross leverage ratio stands at 1.9x, representing adjusted debt divided by TTM Adjusted EBITDA.



Net cash provided by operating activities was negative $497 million in the reported quarter, while free cash flow stood at a negative $686 million, reflecting continued cash outflows during the period.

Expedia Initiates Q4 & Raises 2025 Guidance

EXPE expects gross bookings to be in the 6-8% range for the fourth quarter of 2025. Revenue growth is expected to be in the band of 6-8%.



It expects fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA margins to increase 2% year over year.



For 2025, Expedia now expects gross bookings to grow around 7%, up from its prior guidance of 3%-5%. Revenue growth is also projected at 6%-7%, compared with the earlier outlook of 3%-5%.



Expedia expects adjusted EBITDA margin to expand by approximately 2% (200 basis points) year over year, doubling its earlier projection of 1% (100 basis points) growth.

Expedia’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, EXPE carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are Home Depot HD, Walmart WMT and JD.com JD, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of HD have fallen 5.1% year to date. It is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 18.



Shares of WMT have gained 12.6% year to date. It is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 20.



Shares of JD have declined 7.9% year to date. It is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 13.

