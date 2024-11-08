Expedia price target raised to $165 from $145 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Expedia (EXPE) to $165 from $145 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company’s Hotels.com brand remains challenged, and a positive inflection could prove difficult given the worsening competitive backdrop, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BMO further notes that incremental Vrbo and Hotels.com costs could offset positive Gross Bookings trends in 2025 and beyond.

