Expedia price target raised to $165 from $145 at BMO Capital

November 08, 2024 — 04:50 pm EST

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Expedia (EXPE) to $165 from $145 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company’s Hotels.com brand remains challenged, and a positive inflection could prove difficult given the worsening competitive backdrop, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BMO further notes that incremental Vrbo and Hotels.com costs could offset positive Gross Bookings trends in 2025 and beyond.

Read More on EXPE:

Stocks mentioned

EXPE

