Expedia Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Expedia Inc. (EXPE) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $177 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $276 million, or $1.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Expedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $196 million or $1.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.9% to $2.62 billion from $2.28 billion last year.

Expedia Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $177 Mln. vs. $276 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.11 vs. $1.70 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.67 -Revenue (Q4): $2.62 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.