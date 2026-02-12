Expedia Inc. Q4 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Expedia Inc. (EXPE) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $205 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $299 million, or $2.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Expedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $478 million or $3.78 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.4% to $3.547 billion from $3.184 billion last year.

Expedia Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $205 Mln. vs. $299 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.60 vs. $2.20 last year. -Revenue: $3.547 Bln vs. $3.184 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 3.32 B To $ 3.37 B

