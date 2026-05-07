Expedia Group Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) on Thursday reported first-quarter results with revenue rising from last year while losses narrowed, supported by higher travel demand.

Revenue increased to $3.43 billion in the first quarter of 2026 from $2.99 billion in the same period last year. Operating income came in at $251 million, compared with an operating loss of $70 million a year earlier.

Net loss narrowed to $6 million, or $0.05 per share, from a loss of $200 million, or $1.56 per share, in the first quarter of 2025.

EXPE is currently trading after hours at $231.90, down 20.89 or 8.26 percent on the Nasdaq.

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