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EXPE

Expedia Group Q1 Loss Narrows

May 07, 2026 — 05:10 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) on Thursday reported first-quarter results with revenue rising from last year while losses narrowed, supported by higher travel demand.

Revenue increased to $3.43 billion in the first quarter of 2026 from $2.99 billion in the same period last year. Operating income came in at $251 million, compared with an operating loss of $70 million a year earlier.

Net loss narrowed to $6 million, or $0.05 per share, from a loss of $200 million, or $1.56 per share, in the first quarter of 2025.

EXPE is currently trading after hours at $231.90, down 20.89 or 8.26 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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