Expedia Group Posts Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat on Strong B2B Growth

Expedia Group's EXPE first-quarter 2026 B2B revenues of $1.18 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.43%. B2B revenues accounted for approximately 34.5% of total revenues and increased 25% year over year.



The growth in the B2B segment in the reported quarter was driven by strong partner demand, expanding global travel distribution capabilities and the company’s position as the “largest B2B travel business.” Growth also benefited from Expedia Group’s leading technology, rich first-party data and scalable travel ecosystem supporting enterprise partners globally.



EXPE reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.96 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 39.01% and surging 386% year over year. Revenues reached $3.43 billion, modestly beating estimates by 2.47% and increasing 15% from the prior-year period. (Read More: Expedia Group Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Increase Y/Y).

EXPE Benefits From Expanding B2B Operations

Expedia Group’s expanding B2B operations are emerging as a major growth driver and strengthening the company’s long-term prospects. In the first quarter of 2026, B2B gross bookings increased 22% year over year, while B2B revenues climbed 25%, significantly outpacing B2C growth rates. The strong performance highlights increasing demand from enterprise travel partners and reinforces Expedia Group’s leadership in the global travel marketplace. Continued enterprise travel digitization is further supporting rapidly expanding B2B business, as companies increasingly adopt integrated travel technology platforms and scalable booking infrastructure.

Expedia Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Expedia Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Expedia Group, Inc. Quote

The company’s scale remains an important competitive advantage. Expedia Group describes itself as operating the “largest B2B travel business,” supported by a broad ecosystem that includes leading travel brands, advanced technology capabilities and rich first-party data. These strengths enable the company to provide scalable travel solutions, personalized experiences and efficient inventory distribution to partners across more than 70 countries. The company’s expanding international presence was reflected in 24% year-over-year growth in non-U.S. revenues during the first quarter of 2026, highlighting solid global demand trends and growing international scale.



The B2B segment also appears operationally efficient. B2B cost of revenues represented only 3.3% of B2B revenues in the reported quarter, substantially lower than B2C levels, suggesting favorable operating leverage and margin potential. Strong B2B execution contributed to Expedia Group’s 83% adjusted EBITDA growth and 591 basis points of margin expansion during the quarter.

EXPE’s B2B Business Hurt by Partner Reliance & Competition

Expedia Group’s expanding B2B business faces risks from heavy dependence on travel suppliers and third-party partners, which could pressure growth if key relationships weaken or partner economics become less favorable. The company specifically highlighted risks tied to “dependence on relationships with travel suppliers and other B2B partners” as well as reliance on third-party business partners and service providers.



Expedia Group also operates in a highly competitive environment, facing pressure from online travel agencies, suppliers, search engines and emerging AI-powered travel platforms. Intensifying competition could affect partner retention, pricing power, margins and future B2B growth momentum despite the segment’s strong recent performance.



The company’s shares have declined 18.9% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry and Consumer Discretionary sector's fall of 6.9% and 8.3%, respectively.

EXPE’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Expedia Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



The Beachbody Company BODI, Lincoln Educational Services LINC and Hasbro HAS are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector. While The Beachbody Company sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Lincoln Educational Services and Hasbro carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Beachbody Company’s shares have gained 31.4% in the year-to-date period. BODI is set to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 12.



Lincoln Educational Services' shares have surged 85.3% in the year-to-date period. LINC is set to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 11.



Hasbro's shares have appreciated 19.3% year to date. HAS is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 20.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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