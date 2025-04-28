Expedia Group Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in EXPE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Expedia Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 54% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $1,019,126, and 4 are calls, amounting to $159,500.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $147.0 to $177.5 for Expedia Group over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Expedia Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Expedia Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $147.0 to $177.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Expedia Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EXPE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $19.85 $19.3 $19.37 $177.50 $595.2K 0 389 EXPE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $19.85 $19.25 $19.3 $177.50 $110.1K 0 436 EXPE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/09/25 $5.15 $4.7 $5.11 $148.00 $101.9K 3 400 EXPE PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/09/25 $4.9 $4.35 $4.77 $147.00 $95.3K 0 200 EXPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $1.8 $1.8 $1.8 $165.00 $54.0K 145 326

About Expedia Group

Expedia is the world's second-largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (80% of total 2024 sales), air tickets (3%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (10%), and advertising revenue (7%). Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, but its three core online travel agency brands are Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. It also has a metasearch brand, Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Expedia Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Expedia Group

Trading volume stands at 957,457, with EXPE's price up by 0.54%, positioned at $160.98.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 10 days.

What The Experts Say On Expedia Group

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $159.25.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Expedia Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

