Expedia Group Marks 30 Years With AI Push, Uber and CLEAR Partnerships

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) used a company event marking 30 years of Expedia to outline new partnerships, artificial intelligence initiatives and partner tools aimed at increasing traveler demand and simplifying travel operations.

CEO Ariane Gorin said the company’s purpose remains “to help travelers explore the world one journey at a time,” while acknowledging that the travel industry is facing pressures including rising fuel costs and global conflicts. She said Expedia’s role is to manage the complexity of travel across languages, currencies and partners, and to provide a trusted marketplace for travelers and suppliers.

Gorin framed trust as increasingly important in an environment where AI models can hallucinate and fraud is becoming more sophisticated. “We’re not using AI for the sake of AI,” she said. “It’s about creating a world where every traveler has a smart, trusted guide in their pocket.”

Expedia Highlights Uber, CLEAR and Creator Partnerships

Gorin discussed Expedia’s recently announced partnership with Uber, describing it as a two-way arrangement in which Expedia powers hotels on Uber while bringing Uber rides into the Expedia app. She said the partnership is designed to create a simpler traveler journey and bring additional demand to hotel partners.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who previously led Expedia and remains on its board, said Uber sees significant overlap with travel. He said Uber had more than 100 million trips to and from airports and 1.5 billion transactions outside users’ home cities last year. Khosrowshahi said the partnership could help Uber move further into trip planning while creating “incremental demand” for Expedia partners.

Gorin also announced that Expedia is bringing CLEAR and CLEAR+ into the Expedia app for Expedia travelers and One Key members, extending the company’s travel experience “beyond booking and into the airport.”

Expedia also highlighted its work with content creator IShowSpeed, whose livestreamed trip to five countries in one day was part of a campaign Gorin said had reached nearly 400 million people. IShowSpeed said in a recorded message that Expedia “didn’t come with restrictions or scripts” and allowed the trip to remain authentic for his audience.

New Trails Fund and Sustainability Efforts

Gorin announced the launch of the Expedia Trails Fund, which she said will fund on-the-ground work such as rebuilding trails and improving access to protected landscapes, starting in the U.S. Creator Renee Hahnel, known as Renee Roaming, said the fund is starting with more than $4 million in grants to help improve trails and protect ecosystems.

Gorin also said Expedia will match the AllTrails Stewards Fund, which supports community-led trail projects. She said attendees would receive an AllTrails premium membership.

AI Strategy Focuses on Trust, Content and Partner Tools

Chief Product Officer Shilpa Ranganathan said Expedia is building “seamless and personalized journeys” by using insights from traveler searches, bookings, itinerary changes and in-trip moments. She said the company’s consumer brands and B2B network reach travelers in more than 170 countries and generate more than 1 billion average monthly searches across sites and apps.

Ranganathan said Expedia’s AI strategy depends on verified data, including partner-provided content, verified reviews, real inventory and policies. “In the age of AI, trust comes down to one singular thing, and that is data quality,” she said. She added that inaccurate content is the top detractor for travelers and that content quality will become “match quality” as AI is used to pair travelers with properties.

Expedia announced several AI-related tools for partners, including a new AI assistant in Partner Central to identify performance issues, surface opportunities and recommend actions. Ranganathan said two additional agents are planned later this year: a content agent to scan traveler questions and reviews for missing or unclear information, and an autonomous distribution agent to speed onboarding by pre-filling listings from trusted sources.

Ranganathan said partners executed more than 1.4 million AI-powered recommendations last year, driving roughly 9% more transactions and about $6.5 billion in incremental revenue. She said hotels that followed suggestions to load package rates saw 30% higher booking value, longer booking windows and longer stays.

Expedia Targets Families, Business Travelers and Advertising Growth

Ranganathan said families make up nearly 40% of leisure travel in the U.S. on Expedia and book about 40% more trips than non-family travelers. She said properties that keep family-friendly amenities current in Partner Central see more than a 20% boost in bookings.

She also said multi-item trips now represent more than 25% of bookings on Expedia, with more than 3 million multi-item trips booked last quarter. Travelers booking multiple components deliver more than 35% more value than single-item bookers and have more than double the repeat rate, she said.

For business travelers, Ranganathan announced a coming dedicated end-to-end business travel experience on Hotels.com. She said business travelers represent more than one-third of Hotels.com demand, convert at roughly three times the rate of leisure travelers, book more than five trips per year and are less price sensitive. She also said more than 80% of business traveler check-ins occur Sunday through Wednesday.

Expedia also highlighted advertising tools, including a new audience targeting bid modifier inside TravelAds. Ranganathan said TravelAds deliver up to 9.8 times incremental return on ad spend.

Executives Reflect on Expedia’s History and AI Disruption

Khosrowshahi said companies must avoid trying to preserve the past when faced with technological change. Referring to shifts from mobile to AI, he said companies should “run to these changes and experiment aggressively,” adding, “the minute you play defense, you lose.”

Founder Rich Barton and Chairman and Senior Executive Barry Diller reflected on Expedia’s origins at Microsoft and Diller’s decision to proceed with acquiring Expedia after the Sept. 11 attacks, despite a material adverse change clause. Diller recalled someone saying, “If there’s life, there’s travel,” which helped convince him to close the deal.

Diller expressed caution about AI hype, saying it will help businesses in many ways but is “not a replacement for human activity.” Barton said he believes the AI era will be an “accelerant” for Expedia and the broader travel industry.

About Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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