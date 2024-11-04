Expedia Group Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7.



For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.11 billion, suggesting growth of 4.56% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $6.10 per share, suggesting growth of 0.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



We note that EXPE’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 48.33%.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Expedia currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.20% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Expedia Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Expedia Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Expedia Group, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

Expedia’s third-quarter 2024 results are likely to have benefited from solid momentum in core business, primarily driven by growth in gross bookings and lodging revenues, with particular strength in the hotel segment through increased booked room nights.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for gross bookings is pinned at $26.69 billion, suggesting growth of 3.9% year over year.



Increasing investments for B2B-specific innovations are expected to have contributed well to the B2B segment’s performance in the quarter under review. The consensus mark for B2B revenues is pegged at $1.61 billion, indicating growth of 16.7% from the year-ago reported figure.



Strategic initiatives might have influenced performance outcomes in the quarter under review. The launch of One Key, a comprehensive loyalty program in the U.K. market, represents a significant expansion of the company's customer retention strategy.



Additionally, Expedia's partnership with Wells Fargo WFC and Mastercard MA to introduce co-branded credit cards (One Key and One Key+) in the U.S. market is likely to have enhanced customer engagement through rewards like OneKeyCash, applicable across multiple platforms, including Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo.



The integration of generative AI technology into service offerings aims to enhance user experience and drive customer momentum. The B2C segment shows potential improvement through increased investments inglobal marketpresence, while Brand Expedia and advertising businesses demonstrate strong momentum. Non-U.S. regions exhibit growing demand patterns.



However, several challenges may impact results. The Vrbo business segment shows signs of softness, while the car rental business faces pressure on rates, potentially affecting profitability. Broader market conditions present additional complexities, including macroeconomic uncertainties and intensifying competition from established players like TripAdvisor TRIP, Airbnb and Booking Holdings in the online travel space. These competitive pressures could influence market position and overall performance metrics.



Expedia Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.